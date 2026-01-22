You can’t keep a good Sith down. Even a really bad one.

He might have died more than 25 years ago in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (uh, spoilers), but Darth Maul has returned over and over again in a string of cartoons and live-action movies. Now he’s getting his own TV series, an animated show on Disney+ called Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

It takes place after the events of the Clone Wars and shows how Maul fighting to launch a criminal empire. Its Maul is voiced by Sam Witwer, who previously portrayed the character on The Clone Wars animated series and voiced him in his brief appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story as well.

The series was created by Dave Filoni, the long-time Star Wars guru behind The Clone Wars animated series, and the newly-installed head of creative at Lucasfilm. Watch the trailer for Maul - Shadow Lord below:

There’s a new poster for the series as well.

Has any fictional character in any franchise gotten more mileage out of an incredible design and not a whole lot else than Darth Maul? He looks incredible. With the horns and the facial tattoos and that double-sided lightsaber, he strikes such an imposing silhouette. And ... uh ... well ... well, he really does look great! Beyond that, I’ve never quite understood the appeal to keep bringing him back over and over again. But maybe in an animated series about a mysterious antihero carving up the galaxy, you don’t really need much more than that.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Set after the events of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” this pulpy adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord premieres on Disney+ on April 6 with two episodes. Two more follow each week through the finale on May 4.

