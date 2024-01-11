‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Final Season Trailer: Bye Larry

I never would have predicted Larry David would make more seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm than Seinfeld. I definitely would not have predicted that Curb would have lasted more than twice as many years on TV than Seinfeld. But here we are.

Sadly, it’s all coming to an end now, with the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm just weeks away from premiering on HBO and Max. As for what this last season of Curb is about ... I don’t know, man. It’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Probably Larry will complain about stuff. People will be pissed off at him. He’ll get angry back. Friendships will probably be tested, probably broken. And it will all be hilarious. Check out the trailer for the final season below.

Here was Larry David’s previous comment on Curb Your Enthusiasm coming to an end:

As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on HBO on February 4. Thank you Larry. When you were good, you were pretty pretty pretty good.

