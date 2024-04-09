‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff Is No Longer Happening

Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington, says the proposed spinoff for his Game of Thrones character is indefinitely shelved.

The project first emerged in media reports back in the summer of 2022, when it was rumored that Harington was attached to a spinoff series that would follow Jon Snow after the events of Game of Thrones’ eighth season.

It’s been fairly quiet since then regarding this potential Game of Thrones show. But now Harington himself told ScreenRant that the series is not happening, at least not right now. He said he hadn’t spoken about it until now because “it was in development.”

Now, however, it is “off the table,” Harington revealed. He added...

...we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf.

While this specific spinoff is not moving forward at this time, there are still plenty of other Game of Thrones shows in various stages of progress at HBO. House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. And just last week, HBO announced the stars of their next Game of Thrones series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

There are several other reported spinoffs that HBO is said to be working on as well, including one called 10,000 Ships, one about Orlys Velaryon, and yet another show about King’s Landing. So presumably Game of Thrones will have plenty of shows to keep themselves occupied, even without a Jon Snow spinoff.

Harington can soon be seen in the film Blood for Dust.