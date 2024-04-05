HBO Reveals Cast of Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff

HBO is moving forward with its second Game of Thrones spinoff series, and today revealed the show’s key stars.

The series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, was first officially announced almost exactly one year ago in April of 2023. Long rumored, the show is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg stories, which are set within the Game of Thrones universe.

Today HBO revealed that Peter Claffey will play Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell will be Egg. That’s them above.

Claffey is a former rugby player turned actor who has previously appeared in Bad Sisters and Wreck. Ansell has been acting since he was foiur years old; he played the young Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Game of Thrones HBO loading...

READ MORE: The Worst TV Game Shows of All Time

The new show is being written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin himself, and Ira Parker.

Here is the new show’s official description from HBO:

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends

HBO has yet to reveal an official premiere date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The first Game of Thrones spinoff/prequel, House of the Dragon, will return for its second season on HBO later this summer. HBO has numerous other Game of Thrones shows in various stages of development.

Get our free mobile app