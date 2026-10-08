The new Skydance company combining the old Paramount and Warner Bros. movie studios sure has a lot of movie projects in the news this week. (I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.)

Today comes word that the studio is developing a film based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. According to Variety, “Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is attached to the project. CD Projekt Red, video game developer and the franchise rights holder, also serves as producer on the project.”

First released in 2020, with a DLC that went on sale in 2023, Cyberpunk 2077 has gone on to sell more than 40 million copies and is among the top-selling video games of the century.

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The game is a futuristic RPG set in the dystopian world of Night City, where a mercenary named V finds himself mysteriously stuck with the memories of a dead man named Johnny Silverhand. Non-gamers may know the title because it’s the one that features Keanu Reeves (very much looking like Keanu Reeves) in that key supporting role as Johnny Mnemonic Silverhand.

Whoa.

After several decades in which video game movies were borderline toxic and doomed from the get-go, Hollywood has finally seemed to crack the code on turning these massive popular interactive franchises into successful films and television series. The fifth biggest film of 2026 is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, while one of the biggest hits of the fall was Zach Cregger’s reboot of Resident Evil, which outgrossed all the previous cinematic adaptation of the horror games.

Next year will bring a new Sonic the Hedgehog and a live-action Legend of Zelda film, among others. On television, The Last of Us, Fallout, and Twisted Metal have all become multiseason hits on various streaming services. We’ve come a long way from Double Dragon.

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