Dan Stevens Cast In ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Sequel

Actor Dan Stevens is going to appear in the upcoming sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong. While not much is known about the sequel, there are plenty of places the MonsterVerse could decide to go. The film is starting production in Australia this summer, and so far that is our only clue about who we can expect to see in the next film.

Stevens and Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard have worked together before, on The Guest. Wingard said that Stevens was the only choice he had in mind from the beginning for the title role. The movie got great reviews, and it seems to be the beginning of a good working relationship between Stevens and Wingard.

Stevens has also played a number of roles since then, including in Downton Abbey, Beauty and The Beast, and even taking on the starring role in Marvel's Legion. In Legion, he plays an extremely troubled mutant, who is also the son of the famous Charles Xavier.

Godzilla and Kong seem to have gone their separate ways after the events of the previous film, letting the contempt for one another fade. Godzilla sank back into the ocean somewhere, while Kong sits in the Hollow Earth, waiting for any sign of another threat. We’ve already seen other monsters like King Ghidorah and Mothra, so it’s just a matter of time before others show up to wreak havoc. We'll just have to wait and see what happens.

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel doesn’t have an official release date yet.