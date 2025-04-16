‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Joins ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Sequel

Sam Neill has signed on to the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel.

The Jurassic Park icon, 77, will be joining Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo and Alycia Debnam-Carey in the next entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire follow-up will also see Dan Stevens reprise his role as Trapper Beasley.

While Neill’s casting in the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel has been confirmed, no details about his role have been revealed yet.

I Am Mother director Grant Sputore is to helm the movie, which has been penned by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer David Callaham. Although specific plot details have not been revealed, Deadline reports the film will introduce several new human characters who will join the titular Titans as they face off against a new world-ending threat.

Starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Brian Tyree Henry Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire followed the legendary Titans, Godzilla and Kong, as they joined forces to face a powerful new threat rising from within Hollow Earth — one that poses a danger to both their kind and the future of humanity.

Last May, it was announced that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard would not be helming the next movie due to scheduling conflicts.

The Hollywood Reporter said at the time that the filmmaker’s departure was amicable, and the door had not been closed on Wingard returning to direct another film in the MonsterVerse in the future.

Despite his exit, Wingard previously teased he had “more story to tell” in the Monsterverse.

He told Discussing Film ahead of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s cinematic debut in March 2024: “The whole idea that if you've done two movies, like, maybe you should just go ahead and do a third because, as you said, there’s a trilogy in there ... it just depends on how [Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire] does and how things kind of shape out.

Legendary’s Monsterverse launched in 2014 with Godzilla, followed by the introduction of King Kong in 2017’s ‘Kong: Skull Island’.

The franchise continued with Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, leading to the epic showdown between the two Titans in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

The MonsterVerse has since expanded to television, with the animated spin-off series Skull Island on Netflix and the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

