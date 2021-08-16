Danny DeVito Is Writing a Penguin Comic Book

We appear to be reaching peak Tim Burton Batrman nostalgia. First Michael Keaton comes out of Bat-retirement to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming DC movie The Flash. Now Danny DeVito, his nemesis in Burton’s Batman Returns, is writing a DC Comics story about his character from the film, the nefarious bad guy Oswald Cobblepot — AKA the Penguin.

DC announced the news in their monthly magazine that solicits pre-orders for upcoming comics. DeVito’s Penguin story will appear in an anthology book titled Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant. The 96-paged book features various stories about the Dark Knight’s deadliest opponents, and also includes stories by G. Willow Wilson, Joshua Williamson, and more.

DC Comics

Long portrayed as a rotund but refined criminal with a quacking speech pattern and a love of umbrellas, DeVito and Burton reconceived Penguin for Batman Returns. They kept the character’s name and love of trick umbrellas, but treated him as a monstrous outcast living in the sewers of Gotham with penguins as his only companions. It’s not clear whether DeVito’s story will be about his interpretation of the character, the more traditional version from DC Comics, or perhaps a combination of both.

Here’s how the solicitation describes the book:

Gotham City may be protected by the Dark Knight, but this major metropolitan destination is also plagued by some of the deadliest most nefarious villains in the DC Universe! In this oversize anniversary giant, DC Comics proudly presents tales of Batman’s deadliest foes written and drawn by some of the biggest, most exciting names in comics! 2021 marks an anniversary year for the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood, and Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 brings these baddies to life in some big ways! Also featuring the anniversary celebration of the Penguin, written by none other than the man who brought Oswald Cobblepot to life in Batman Returns, star of the silver screen Danny DeVito!

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 will go on sale on November 30, 2021.