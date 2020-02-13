Here is the most important article ScreenCrush will publish this week, at least for those of you active in your local bar’s weekly trivia game. The folks at Buzz Bingo crunched the numbers, and have discovered who holds the title of the most-killed actor in movie history. And it is none other than Machete himself, Danny Trejo.

According to their data, Trejo has died 65 times onscreen, putting him ahead of the #2 most killable man in cinema history, Christopher Lee, who has died 60 times. The oft-murdered Lance Henriksen came in third place with 51 deaths. Among women, the champion supreme is Shelley Winters, who died onscreen 20 times.

While this might seem like a silly stat, it’s also something to be proud of. Only an actor with an extremely long and busy career could compete for this prize. Trejo, 75, has been at this for a long time, and appeared in many movies where he’s often killed. (Christopher Lee lived to the ripe old age of 93 and worked steadily right up until the last few years of his life.) And sure enough, Trejo was clearly excited about the news, tweeting a link to an article about it.

So congratulations, Danny Trejo. This is a legitimate accomplishment. Machete don’t text, but he does hold an impressive record that will probably be untouched for a very long time. Maybe they can winkingly title the next movie Machete Never Dies in honor of this accomplishment.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]