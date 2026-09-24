Somehow, Johnny Depp returned.

Depp will be very busy over the next few months. He stars in Paramount’s Ebenezer, a new take on the classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol, which is due in theaters in November. Then, in March of 2027, he’ll be seen in Day Drinker, a thriller where he appears in a long hair, beard, and unplaceable accent opposite Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz. That film is directed by Marc Webb, best known for the two Amazing Spider-Man films.

The first trailer for Day Drinker just debuted online and I’ll be totally honest with you: I have no idea what’s going on here with Depp’s character (or his accent)... What is this movie actually about? Is it a horror film? A crime drama? A horror crime drama film? Is Johnny Depp a werewolf or something? A vampire? A were-vampire?

Unclear! Watch the trailer below and see if you can figure it out.

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For Depp, these productions mark his first major Hollywood movies since the second Fantastic Beasts, The Crimes of Grindelwald, in 2018. For Webb, the movie marks his follow-up to his live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White, which wound up as a critical and commercial flop. Here is Day Drinker’s official synopsis:

In DAY DRINKER, a private-yacht bartender (Madelyn Cline) encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Johnny Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Penélope Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.

Day Drinker is currently scheduled to open in theaters on March 26, 2027.