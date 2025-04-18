New ‘Superman’ Video Reveals New DC Heroes

Today is Superman Day — apparently the very first issue of Action Comics went on sale on April 18, 1938 — and so there is a new video hyping this summer’s upcoming Superman film from writer/director James Gunn.

This isn’t really a trailer; more of a behind-the-scenes featurette, showing Gunn working on set with the crew and stars David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), and more. It also has a bunch of footage of some of the other DC Comics heroes who appear in the film, including Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl and Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho — who looks eerily like the version of the character from comics. Although ... is he wearing ... ratty gym shorts? (Metamorpho typically wears black briefs with a non-functional belt with an “M” on it, just in case he forgets how to spell his name.)

There are also interviews with several cast members, and you get a good look at some of the practical props as well. I want a high five from one of those Fortress of Solitude robots.

You can watch the Superman Day Superman featurette below:

Here is the new Superman’s official synopsis:

“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

James Gunn’s Superman is set to open in theaters on July 11.

