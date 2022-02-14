Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were the subject of much tabloid attention all through the early days of the pandemic, so there is bound to be a lot of curiosity about the movie they made together around this period. It’s called Deep Water, and it was directed by Adrian Lyne, the man whose best known as the filmmaker behind such steamy dramas and erotic thrillers as Flashdance, Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, and 9 1/2 Weeks.

Based on the first teaser trailer for the film, it doesn’t look like he has ventured too far out of his comfort zone with this project. It’s pretty much just a brief (and slightly unnerving) sex scene between Affleck and de Armas. Watch it below:

Deep Water was actually shot all the way back in 2019, and was initially scheduled for release in theaters in November of 2020. The Covid pandemic got it pushed back to August of last year, and then January of this year. You may have noticed that it did not, in fact, come out in January of 2022; instead, it will premiere as a Hulu exclusive original.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), “Deep Water” takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

Deep Water will premiere on Hulu on March 18.

