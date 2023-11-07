Marvel’s new series Echo is going to be pretty important for the future of the company. Not just because it's going to be darker, grittier, and it'll debut on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously, but also because it's helping to set up a new format for Marvel releases. The series will introduce the “Marvel Spotlight” banner, which is going to be used for projects that aren't quite as essential to the mainline Marvel canon. While they're still taking place within the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they don't have quite as much riding on them as some of the bigger series and movies. The Marvel Spotlight name is drawn from two different comic series the company published in the 1970s and ’80s.

Marvel Spotlight will allow Marvel to play around a bit more with what they release. Not everything has to be a broad action series with quirky comedy. They can do more projects like Werewolf by Night, the dark horror special they released for Halloween in 2022. They’re free to tell character-driven stories that aren’t so focused on spectacle. While some people might be pretty burnt out on superhero anything, this is probably the best way forward. Since the landscape was so saturated for so long, allowing audiences some breathing room will only be in the best interest of the company.

Brad Winterbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, made a statement to Marvel Spotlight to Marvel.com:

Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity. Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.

Echo itself tells the story of Maya Lopez, who debuted in the MCU in the Hawkeye TV series. She has a complicated relationship with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who will also appear in Echo. The show debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.