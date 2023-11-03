Every Marvel series on Disney+ has been released in the same way; a big premiere followed by weekly episodes. They are switching things up for Echo, their Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff from 2021’s Hawkeye series, featuring the return of Alaqua Cox’s deaf superhero as well as Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. All five episodes of Echo will be available when the show premieres in January — and all five episodes will also be available on both Disney+ and on Hulu.

Here is the full trailer for the series, which makes it look like it is as much D’Onofrio’s show as Cox’s...

It’s difficult to know at this point whether the decision to try a strikingly different release means something good or something bad. Is Marvel just experimenting with new strategies? Is Echo bad and they’re just dumping it? Is it great and they think people are going to want to binge the whole thing in one sitting? Does the fact that it will be on Disney+ and Hulu mean they think it has an audience outside the typical Marvel fare? (Presumably every Marvel fan who wants to watch this type of thing is already subscribing to Disney+ to watch it.) I guess we’ll know when the show premieres early next year.

Here is Disney’s official synopsis for the series:

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. All five episodes will stream on Jan. 10 on both platforms. They’ll be available on Hulu until April 9. This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once.

Echo premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.

