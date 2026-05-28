Some say that “life sucks, and then you die.” It’s a pessimistic outlook shared by many, but honestly, real life’s not actually all that bad when compared to the absolute dumpster fire situations seen in some movies.

I’m not just talking about disaster movies, though those obviously fit the bill.

From devastating virus outbreaks to world-ending comets and floods, tons of big disaster flicks — no matter how globally improbable or questionably CGIed — show us that things could be way, way worse than our barista putting the wrong creamer in our coffee.

READ MORE: Low-Stakes Movies to Watch if You're Feeling Overwhelmed or Stressed

But then there are the other catastrophic films — the ones that represent quiet, everyday calamity and unlikely, disastrous situations on a more… let’s say, personal level.

From movies about humiliating social mishaps to tense, horrific stories about violent break-ins and hostage situations, these are the films that prove to us that our typical daily dillemas aren’t so terrible after all. (Seriously, get over it already.)

Things could always be worse. If you don’t believe me, these movies will surely convince you.

Get our free mobile app