Gas prices. Housing market. Global tensions. Amid the omnipresent chaos of adulthood these days, there is one relatively affordable constant that acts as a temporary escapade pod for the exasperated masses: movies.

One of society’s favorite entertainment mediums since the dawn of the moving picture in the late 1800s, movies have long provided a form of escapism from audiences’ daily lives.

Whether you’ve slipped into a cool movie theater to flee the sweltering heat (as well as your broken A/C) on a hot summer night, or curled up with your favorite animated childhood flick at home following a particularly trying workday, movies offer viewers a chance to escape their personal troubles for an hour or two. (Or three, depending on the director.)

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We’ve all licked our wounds from a breakup with a cathartic romance drama, or tried to forget our problems, albeit temporarily, by getting lost in an epic adventure film. When you’re really overwhelmed though, nothing helps unburden the heavy heart and mind like a calm, low-stakes, feel-good movie.

These are the slower-paced films that are low in conflict but high in good vibes. From upbeat, slice-of-life dramas to charming animated stories and gentle comedies, these movies are sure to make you forget your worries and relax, even if just for their respective runtimes.

Movies to Watch if You’re Feeling Overwhelmed or Stressed From whimsical, feel-good drama-comedies to slow-paced animated tales, these 10 peaceful, low-stakes movies will calm your nerves during overwhelming times. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell