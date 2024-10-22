Once-Beloved Fast Food Items That No Longer Exist

The world of fast food is largely defined by the menu items that people return to year after year, decade after decade. McDonald’s Big Mac. Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich. Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme.

Those are the things that keep loyalists coming back. But in an effort to lure in new customers, fast food chains constantly introduce new items to their menus. Sometimes the new stuff hits; Popeye’s only introduced their chicken sandwich in 2019, for example, and it quickly became so popular that many of its competitors tried to copy it.

Then there are other times when an item, for whatever reason, doesn’t quite take off, or begins to lose favor with the public, and then gets discontinued entirely. One day you might be basking in the glory of a pizza ringed with a crust made out of pigs in a blanket. The next day, it can be gone. Hey; it’s not called fast food for nothing.

That brings us to today’s topic: The discontinued fast foods that have sadly shuffled off this mortal coil and passed on to the great quick service restaurant in the sky. While none of these menu items were popular enough to stick around, they all left behind devoted fans who dream of the day when they might sup on Cini-minis one more time. (Don’t believe? Keep reading — or just hit up Google. You’ll find someone trying to start an online petition to convince Pizza Hut to bring back that darn hot dog pizza.)

