Disney Announces New ‘Star Wars’ Series For Kids

You gotta get those kids hooked on Star Wars young. And any parent will tell you, the Star Wars movies can get pretty scary for kids. There are behandings, various planetary destructions, the systematic slaughter of all the younglings training to be Jedi, and Jar Jar Binks. None of those things are appropriate for children under the age of, say, 10.

To address this fact, Disney has a new series targeted a younger TV viewers. Dubbed Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, it will be premiering soon on Disney Junior and Disney+. As the image above suggests, Yoda will appear on the series, which “follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.” The series is set during the High Republic era of Star Wars, hundreds of years before the Star Wars prequels, while the Jedi were still very much in power. (Lucasfilm and Disney began publishing books and comics set during the High Republic in 2021. The upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte is set during the end of this time period.)

Next to Yoda in the image above, you see the core cast of Young Jedi Adventures: Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, plus two “friends,” Nash and RJ-83. Here’s another official image of the Jedis from the show:

The animation style looks very similar to Disney Junior’s current Spidey and His Amazing Friends series, which features younger versions of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales in very kid-friendly adventures. Given the success of that show with young viewers (including my own kids) it’s no wonder Disney would want to replicate it for Star Wars, which has plenty of animated content on Disney+, but all of it aimed at much older audiences.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4. I guess really little ones need something to watch on May the 4th Be With You too.

