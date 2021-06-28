Disney Renames Boba Fett’s Ship in New Merchandise Reveal

Following Disney's launch of new LEGO Star Wars merchandise at LEGO Fan Media Days, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the miniature version of Boba Fett's ship wasn't called Slave 1 as it is in the movie franchise. Rather, Disney is now calling the space vessel "Boba Fett's Starship."

While the exact reasoning behind Disney's decision hasn't been disclosed, LEGO Star Wars lead designer Michael Lee Stockwell confirmed to Jedi News that the change has officially happened. "We're not calling it Slave I anymore. This is Boba Fett's Starship," he told the publication.

"Everybody is [dropping the Slave I name]," added LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen. "It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore." Disney has yet to comment on the issue.

Quite a few Star Wars fans are not happy with the rebranding, including Mark Anthony Austin, who portrayed Boba Fett in a special edition of Star Wars: A New Hope. He took to Twitter to share his discontent, stating that his ship will "forever be Slave1":

It could be that Disney is trying to distance itself from the word "slave," which holds a strong negative connotation in the world today. Or, as ComicBook.com speculates, it could simply be to make the ship more recognizable to audiences who aren't as familiar with the character. Boba Fett is poised to become much more popular after The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ later this year, so this could be a way of introducing new fans to his starship.

The new 478-piece "Boba Fett's Starship" LEGO set will be available for purchase on August 1, and will include mini figures of Boba Fett and the Mandalorian.