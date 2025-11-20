As the wonderful world of Wicked closes its final cinematic chapter with Wicked: For Good on November 21, devoted fans of the musical-turned-motion picture starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande might be wondering what to watch next.

The truth is there aren’t too many movies like Wicked — a sweeping, big-budget fantasy musical based on an already existing (and iconic) IP, featuring larger-than-life, grand-scale production, immersive visuals and lore-rich, emotive storytelling alongside a memorable soundtrack. Not to mention, complex messaging about what it means to be good and what it means to be evil, and a “villain” who is anything but.

Sure, there are tons of movie musicals based on hit Broadway shows, and certainly plenty of fantasy films ranging from familiar fairy tales to rom-coms bursting with otherworldly magic. Still, for Wicked fans looking for something big, glossy, emotional and fantastical, with a similar scale as Elphaba and Glinda’s heartfelt story, options are a bit more limited. After all, Wicked is truly something special, and therefore unique in both its storytelling and execution.

That said, as a fellow Wicked fan and someone who loves fantasy (in both its high and casual forms) as well as all manner of charming movie musicals, I’ve compiled a list of 10 other movies Wicked fans will love, if they’re anything like me.

Movies to Watch if You Love Wicked From sweeping fantasy films to big, bright musicals, fans of Wicked will be head over ruby-red heels for these 10 other movies. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

