Drake Bell Blames Disappearance on Cell Phone

Former Nickelodeon child star turned musician Drake Bell has had a storied career. That's why there was so much concern over him going missing. Bell went missing for a bit on Wednesday night. Specifically, he was reported “missing and endangered” by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Bell was found the next day.

The Daytona Beach Police Department then issued a statement on the situation: “** UPDATE: 4/13/2023 1:26p.m. - At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

After the situation calmed down, Bell explained his “disappearance,” tweeting a quip about how he had just left his phone in the car for the night. In the replies, fans are still expressing concern.

READ MORE: 12 Directors Who Cast Their Own Children In Their Movies

Bell worked steadily in Hollywood from an early age. In addition to his starring roles on Nickelodeon shows, he also appeared in a series of Fairly OddParents movies, and has released several albums of music. He is also known for his voice work; he played Peter Parker and Spider-Man on the popular Ultimate Spider-Man Disney cartoon, and reprised the role on several other Marvel animated series.

Bell has had run-ins with the last in the past. He was arrested in 2015 for driving under the influence, and in 2021 he pled guilty to a charge of attempted child endangerment over “inappropriate social media messages” he allegedly sent to a minor. (Bell later claimed he did not know the victim’s age at the time of the messages.) Bell was ultimate sentenced to probation and community service in the case.

Get our free mobile app