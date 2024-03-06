Netflix Renews ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ For Two More Seasons

Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series will continue, as the streaming service has renewed the show for two additional seasons.

This is not entirely shocking news; the show has been the #1 series on all of Netflix since it debuted last week. In its first week of streaming it has over 21 million views; last week it had another 19.9 million views. Nothing else on Netflix last month came close to those numbers.

The original Avatar ran for three seasons and 61 episodes on Nickelodeon.

While the updated, live-action Avatar has found a sizable audience on streaming, reviews of the show have only been so-so to date; the series has been hovering around the rotten mark on Rotten Tomatoes since it premiered. (It currently holds a barely rotten score of 59 percent on the site.) But if 40 million Netflix users are going to watch the show, that doesn’t really matter.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming in full on Netflix right now.

