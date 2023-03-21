A ‘Good Burger’ Sequel Is Officially Happening

The Nickelodeon film Good Burger has essentially reached cult classic status. Luckily for fans, a sequel has been greenlit about two and a half decades later. Despite the movie being pretty well-loved and even making some solid box-office returns, it’s an unexpected choice. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell did once reprise their roles once on The Tonight Show back in 2015.

Fittingly, the announcement of the new film was made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Kenan Thompson released a statement about the sequel, sharing his excitement with fans.

I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.

Mitchell said...

Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.

Thompson and Mitchell also put out a video on Instagram hyping the upcoming sequel, which will premiere on Paramount+ “later this year.”

Here is the Good Burger sequel’s official synopsis:

Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

Production begins in May, and the film is projected to be available on Paramount+ towards the end of 2023. Watch Thompson and Mitchell discuss the sequel on The Tonight Show below:

