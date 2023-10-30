‘Good Burger 2’ Trailer: Welcome Back to Good Burger

More than 25 years after the original movie, Good Burger is back — and so are Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as Dexter and Ed. Somehow, after all this time, there really is a Good Burger 2, and it premieres on Paramount+ in less than a month.

The original film was a spinoff of the popular Nickelodeon sketch series All That, which aired for 11 seasons; the series was the breakthrough showcase for both Thompson and Mitchell. The Good Burger sequel was officially revealed back in March of this year. Thompson, who remains a member of the Saturday Night Live cast, and Mitchell, have done more and more reunions in recent years, all to overwhelming positive reception. (When Thompson hosted the Emmys last fall, for example, the two did a sketch where they reconnected during the show.) That all helped to plant the seeds for this full-fledged Good Burger revival.

Check out the full Good Burger 2 trailer below, which very much looks in keeping with the tone and style of the first film.

READ MORE: Paramount+ Cancels One Of Its Big Nickelodeon Revivals

Yes that’s right, the trailer lists 20 different credited actors, including Ron Funches, Lil Rel Howery, Carmen Electra, Nicole Byer, Ron Gronkowski, and Mark Cuban. Wild.

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to "Good Burger" with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again!

Good Burger 2 will debut on Paramount+ on November 22.

Sign up for a trial of Paramount+ here.

Get our free mobile app