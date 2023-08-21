Surely one of the most unlikely sequels in history is almost here: Good Burger 2. Yes, Kenan and Kel are back. And they’re are back at Good Burger (the home of the Good Burger).

First announced officially in March of this year, the film reunites Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as they resurrect their popular characters from Nickelodeon’s All That sketch TV series and the original Good Burger movie, which opened in theaters in 1997, grossed about $23 million, and gradually grew into enough of a cult film to justify Paramount+ investing the money to create a streaming movie sequel.

You can watch the first teaser for this ’90s reunion below, which does indeed look like a Good Burger sequel, and does indeed feature the classic Good Burger characters.

In addition to Thompson and Mitchell, Good Burger 2 also stars Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamala Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz. Also appearing are original Good Burger cast members Josh Server, as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert wrote the movie and Phil Traill is the director.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The movie follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Good Burger 2 will premiere on Paramount+ this fall.

