Sorry, There’s No Extended Villeneuve Cut of ‘Dune’

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that there is no four-to-six-hour cut of the sci-fi epic, and that the only version that will ever be released is the one coming to theaters. Recently, actor Jason Momoa went on the record to express his hope for an extended cut of the film, spurring rumors that such a director’s cut actually did exist. However, Villeneuve shut down those rumors during an interview with La Presse.

“Jason is an exuberant being, larger than life in everything he does. He loves the movie, which he has seen four times so far. And every time he calls me to tell me how happy he is,” explained Villeneuve. “It is true that if Joe [Joe Walker, the editor] and I had let go, we could have done a version of several hours because I filmed a lot. But the final version is really the one that ends up on the screen. I have never done a director’s cut of any of my films.”

So theoretically, a six-hour cut of Dune could exist, it’s just that neither Villeneuve nor Warner Bros. feel that one is necessary. While there would be plenty of fans who would dive right into an extended cut of the upcoming sci-fi flick, there’s also a large portion of moviegoers who wouldn't feel inclined to sit through a movie that’s over four hours. Besides, at a current runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, Dune isn’t likely to feel rushed.

Based on Frank Herbert's best-selling novel of the same name, Dune takes place thousands of years in the future on the remote desert planet of Arrakis. It centers on the young, noble Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he rises to protect Arrakis’ most valuable asset, a mind-altering substance known as “the spice.” The film features a top-notch ensemble cast, including Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, and Momoa.

After a series of delays, Dune finally arrives in theaters and streams on HBO Max beginning October 22, 2021.

