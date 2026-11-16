In a twist worthy of a world-class spy thriller the man to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond won’t be an up-and-coming actor or a total unknown. It won’t be any of the names that were bandied about for years as potential 007 candidates since Craig hung up his Walther PPK after 2021’s No Time to Die.

It will be Batman.

Okay, technically it will be the guy who plays Batman, Robert Pattinson. He isn’t just a former Dark Knight star, though. Pattinson is the guy at the center of the current Batman franchise. (He’s finishing The Batman: Part II for Warner Bros. right now.) But after that, he’ll ditch the mask and cape for a tuxedo.

(If you’re a fan of Pattinson’s The Batman, I would not take this as an encouraging sign for the odds of a The Batman: Part III.)

Amazon announced the news of Pattinson’s casting with a simple photo on social media. The caption reads: “Robert Pattinson is James Bond.”

READ MORE: Fans Upset After Amazon Makes a Change to the James Bond Posters

They also released a brief teaser video as well.

The news of Pattinson’s casting comes a little under a month after word leaked that the “final screen tests” for the role were underway. Initially, the names mentioned as finalists included One Night Only’s Callum Turner and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden.

Then about ten days ago came word that there were additional screen test being done with bigger name actors, including Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult — who has his own ongoing DC Comics role as the Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman series.

Pattinson’s first Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, from a screenplay written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Villeneuve and Pattinson just worked together on Dune: Part Three, which opens in theaters next month. Their Bond will be the 26th official entry in the James Bond movie franchise that began with 1962’s Dr. No.

Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play James Bond in the series, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Pattinson’s The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled to open in theaters on February 18, 2028.

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