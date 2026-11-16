Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond.

Although Pattinson’s name surfaced in the press as last-minute contender to replace Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming’s super-spy, it’s still a surprising choice. Bond actors tend to be younger, with less name recognition and fewer credits to their names. Pattinson has been a movie star for almost 20 years, and he’s already got several signature roles to his name, including Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga and Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

No one would call Pattinson an up-and-coming actor, they way many people did when Daniel Craig landed the starring role in 2006’s Casino Royale. But does that mean he’s too old for the part? Let’s compare Pattinson at the start of his James Bond career to his 007 predecessors.

How Old Were the Other James Bond Actors When They Got the Job?

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Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play James Bond when he stars in the upcoming 26th Bond adventure for director Denis Villeneuve. Here’s the age of each of the six other Bond actors on the day their first James Bond movie opened in theaters:

Sean Connery - 32 years old

- 32 years old George Lazenby - 30 years old

- 30 years old Roger Moore - 45 years old

- 45 years old Timothy Dalton - 41 years old

- 41 years old Pierce Brosnan - 42 years old

- 42 years old Daniel Craig - 38 years old

The average of those six men’s ages is 38. (The James Bond of Fleming’s books is generally in his middle and late 30s.) Robert Pattinson turned 40 in May of this year. So he’s older than the average, but not much — although it should be noted that while Pattinson got the job in 2026, his first Bond movie isn’t coming out for at least two years, and probably more like three years.

How Old Were the Other Bond Actors In their Final Bond Film?

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Every Bond actor except one (George Lazenby) appeared in multiple films as the character. So age here is not just a matter of now; it also affects how long a star can play James Bond, and how many films he can make before he’s handed his retirement papers.

Here is the age of each of the previous Bond stars when their final 007 film debuted (and the total number of Bond movies they made in parenthesis):

Sean Connery - 53 years old (6 official, 1 unofficial)

- 53 years old (6 official, 1 unofficial) George Lazenby - 30 years old (1)

- 30 years old (1) Roger Moore - 57 years old (7)

- 57 years old (7) Timothy Dalton - 43years old (2)

- 43years old (2) Pierce Brosnan - 49 years old (4)

- 49 years old (4) Daniel Craig - 53 years old (5)

By the time Roger Moore made his final Bond, 1985’s A View to a Kill, he was in his late 1950s and the subject of a lot of mockery about his age and his looks and the fact that he appeared old enough to be the father of his Bond girl co-stars. I don’t think Pattinson wants to be in that position.

If Amazon really ramps up production, it doesn’t seem unreasonable that Pattinson could easily make three or four James Bond movies before it’s time to pass the Walther PPK to the next not-super-young actor. Any more than that might be pushing it.

Is Robert Pattinson Too Old to Play Bond?

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Short answer: No.

Long answer: He’s too old to outpace Roger Moore or Daniel Craig as guys who held the job for well over a decade, but he’s roughly the same age as guys like Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan when they got the gig 40 and 30 years ago.

I suspect people complaining that Pattinson is too old to play Bond are doing so because the last guy who got the job, Daniel Craig, was hired specifically to anchor a series of movies about James Bond at the start of his career. In Casino Royale, Craig’s Bond is a comparative rookie, completing his first assignment and first kill, making some mistakes, learning how to be 007. The sequels that followed charted his maturation in the job; the final one, No Time to Die, depicted his death.

As a result, some fans might assume Pattinson’s first Bond will start over at square one all over again the same way Casino Royale did. But the history of the James Bond franchise tells you that probably will not be the case — and with the hiring of Pattinson arguably shouldn’t be the case.

Roger Moore took over as James Bond in Live and Let Die and played the part as if he’d always been the character and this was just his latest adventure. Pierce Brosnan’s debut Bond, GoldenEye, expressly treated him like a Cold War relic, one who might no longer have a place in the politically correct 1990s.

I have no idea what form Pattinson’s 007 will take, but I would be surprised if Villeneuve’s movie is in any way an origin story. That would be like remaking Casino Royale. Whatever they do, it will be something new for the character.

As for Pattinson himself: A year or two ago, he showed up as a surprise guest at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards to present a prize to Brady Corbet for The Brutalist. The moment he walked into the room, the whole energy changed. The guy has the kavorka. He looks the part, he’s an incredible actor, and he’s already proven in films like Tenet and The Batman that he’s very comfortable in large-scale action movies. If he wanted to do it, how could Amazon not cast him?