‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Brings the Blockbuster in New Trailer

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves going to be a hit? I wonder. It has a great cast, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. It’s from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who made the hugely entertaining comedy from a few years ago Game Night. (Wait, did they get this gig because they made Game Night and Dungeons & Dragons is a game? That would be funny.)

The new trailer for Honor Among Thieves — and this movie has had a bunch of trailers at this point — is good too. It features a lot of creatures and magic and a witty scene that feels like something out of a Sam Raimi movie where Chris Pine interrogates a corpse for information but can only ask it five questions before it dies again — and then he wastes all his questions in a semantic argument with this desiccated creature. Funny!

And the movie does look expensive. I just wonder: What kind of audience is there for a huge Dungeons & Dragons movie? Obviously, the roleplaying game has its stalwart fans. But are there enough fans to turn a movie of this scale into a success? The last Dungeons & Dragons movie from 2000 grossed just $33 million worldwide. It had a cast with fewer big-name talents, but it was also Dungeons & Dragons...

Anyway, check out the new trailer for yourself. This is probably the best teaser for the film to date:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to open in theaters on March 31.

