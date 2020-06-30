Elisabeth Moss Says Fan Demand Will Drive ‘Invisible Man’ Sequel

Leigh Whannell's update of H.G. Wells' novel The Invisible Man has ended up becoming a cinematic highlight of the first half of 2020. Critically acclaimed and financially successful, the movie earned its place as the fifth highest-grossing film of the year, right before theaters shut down due to coronavirus.

Isn't this enough to warrant a follow-up? Maybe. But in a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, The Invisible Man star Elisabeth Moss reveals there's a key ingredient that goes into the sequel development process: Fan demand.

Universally praised for her performance of Cecilia Kass, a woman who believes she is being pursued by her abusive ex-boyfriend after his suicide, Moss is clearly on board with a second movie. However, she urges that audience reaction also plays a huge part in studios' decisions to move forward.

Especially in the world's current state, where big budget pictures are on the rocks as it is. "Look, if people want it that’s kind of a big part of what we need in order to do it," said Moss. "So put the word out there that YOU want it and then I’ll help!"

While many of us aren't able to simply call up Universal Pictures and express our interest in a sequel, we do have the power of social media at our fingertips. Twitter was an integral part of The Invisible Man's marketing campaign, and it's also the perfect place to voice your support for a second movie. In the meantime, you can get pumped for the planned remake of The Invisible Woman, directed by and starring Elizabeth Banks.