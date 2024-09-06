Another classic Universal monster is coming back in a totally new version, with the debut of the trailer for 2025’s Wolf Man.

The first Universal Wolf Man movie in 15 years, the film was co-written and directed by Leigh Whannell, best known as the co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises, and also the writer and director of the very smart 2020 reboot of another Universal monster, The Invisible Man.

Unlike many versions of this story, Whannell’s Wolf Man appears to be a modern take, with Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner as the two central stars. And, of course, the Wolf Man himself. Take a look at the trailer below:

Universal’s last attempt to resurrect this lycanthropic series came in 2010, with Joe Johnston’s The Wolfman, starring Benicio Del Toro as the title character and featuring prosthetics from makeup legend Rick Baker. Despite its impressive pedigree, the film was a critical and commercial flop.

A new Wolf Man was then planned for Universal’s “Dark Universe,” which was to be a series of interconnected franchises built around the studio’s most popular monsters. But the first movie out of the gate, 2017’s The Mummy, bombed, and the entire concept was dropped, leading to smaller, separated projects like Whannell’s Invisible Man and now his Wolf Man.

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma). But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The revamped Wolf Man is scheduled to open in theaters on January 17.

