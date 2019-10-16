Elton John Calls ‘The Lion King’ Remake a ‘Huge Disappointment’

Months after Elton John got his own biopic, he’s now releasing a tell-all memoir titled Me. Elton’s doing all kinds of interviews to promote the book, including one at GQ UK where he discusses his surprising reaction to the 2019 remake of The Lion King, which included his famous songs from the original animated feature. And he was ... not a fan.

In fact, he called Jon Favreau’s Lion King a “huge disappointment” — specifically because they “messed the music up”:

Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn’t have the same impact. The magic and joy were lost. The soundtrack hasn’t had nearly the same impact in the charts that it had 25 years ago, when it was the bestselling album of the year ... I wish I’d been invited to the party more, but the creative vision for the film and its music was different this time around and I wasn’t really welcomed or treated with the same level of respect. That makes me extremely sad.

John doesn’t name names, but when he says they “messed the music up” he could be referring to some of the casting this time around. While there were some talented singers in the film, including Beyonce as Nala, several of the voice actors could barely carry a tune, including Seth Rogen as Pumbaa. (No offense, Seth. But you can’t.) There were also strange choices like setting “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” entirely during the daytime. Basically: Elton’s not wrong!

Still, while critics mostly agreed with Elton John about The Lion King, which holds a 53 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences flocked to the movie, which grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, Rocketman earned just $195 million worldwide. So The Lion King might have gone and broken Elton John’s heart, but Disney executives were very pleased.