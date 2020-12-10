Here is a combination of premise and cast that will make you immediately say “I want to watch that.”

It’s called The Curse, and it’s created by and starring Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who’ll appear on the series along with Emma Stone. As for the plot description, it goes like this:

The half-hour series is said to explore how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

The Curse comes from A24, who release the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems, and already has the comedy series Moonbase 8 currently on Showtime. (Josh Safdie is also involved in the show as an executive producer.)

Here was Showtime vice president Amy Israel’s comment on the announcement:

The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder. Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.

Bring on more ambitious and singular shows from a surprising and very intriguing mix of talents like this one.