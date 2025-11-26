Tons of great new movies are streaming at home this weekend, and we’ve got your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention as you relax over the next few days this Thanksgiving season.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This weekend you can finally watch Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos’ bizarre new film starring Emma Stone, as well as the romantic comedy family drama Regretting You. Plus, there’s a brand new Christmas movie out, if you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit.

Want even more options? Check out last week’s new movie streaming releases here.

Below, check out five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free. Happy watching and happy Thanksgiving!

Bugonia

In Bugonia, a conspiracy theorist kidnaps a powerful CEO who he believes is actually an extraterrestrial from outer space who plans to destroy the Earth. A remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, Bugonia is a dark comedy thriller about power, control and paranoia.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis and Alicia Silverstone, and became available to stream via VOD on November 25.

Where to watch Bugonia: Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home, Apple TV.

Left-Handed Girl

A single mother and her two daughters move to Taipei to open a noodle stand amid financial strain and complicated family secrets in this beautiful 2025 drama. As the independent trio navigate their new life in a big new city, they struggle to balance family expectations, cultural traditions and their relationships with one another.

Directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, Left-Handed Girl begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on November 28. The film has been selected as the Taiwanese entry for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.

Where to watch Left-Handed Girl: Netflix.

The Great Escaper

The Great Escaper tells the true story of 90-year-old WWII Royal Navy veteran Bernard Jordan, who, with the encouragement of his wife, broke out of his nursing home to travel back to Normandy for the 70th anniversary of D-Day. The comedic biographical drama tenderly touches upon the emotional toll of war on veterans.

The Oliver Parker-directed film, which stars Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson, is available to watch via VOD as well as for free on the PBS app.

Where to watch The Great Escaper: PBS, Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home

READ MORE: 10 Great Family Movies to Watch on Thanksgiving and the Holidays

Tinsel Town

A washed-up Hollywood actor and former action star gets tricked into joining a local Christmas musical in Tinsel Town. The British holiday romp blends romance, comedy, meta commentary and classic Christmas shenanigans as Kiefer Sutherland goes full fish-out-of-water in small-town England.

Directed by Chris Foggin and also starring Rebel Wilson, the film is available to watch via VOD beginning November 28.

Where to watch Tinsel Town: Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home.

Regretting You

Based on the 2019 Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, Regretting You follows the tumultuous relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter following a tragic car accident which inadvertently reveals a family secret. As the pair navigate the complex fallout from the tragedy, the mom begins to grapple with her resentment for giving up on her own dreams, while the daughter falls in love and becomes determined not to repeat her mother’s mistakes.

Directed by Josh Boone, the PG-13 romance movie began streaming via VOD on November 25. The film stars Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Allison Williams and Dave Franco.

Where to watch Regretting You: Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home, Apple TV.

Get our free mobile app