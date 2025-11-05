One of the Muppets might be getting her own cinematic spotlight

In an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Jennifer Lawrence let it slop that she and Emma Stone are “producing a Miss Piggy movie.” The film is being written by Oh, Mary! playwright Cole Escola.

According to Variety, “a film about the temperamental diva puppet is in early development at Disney, which owns the rights to the Muppets, according to knowledgable sources. The iconic character, created in the ’70s by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz, has never been the subject of a feature film. Lawrence and Stone will serve as producers with Escola, a Tony winner for their hit Broadway play “Oh, Mary!,” set to write the screenplay.”

If the film happens it would be the first feature from the Muppets in over a decade; the last movie made from Jim Henson’s beloved creations, Muppets Most Wanted, was released in 2014. In 2021, Disney+ premiered a one-off TV special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, loosely based on the Disneyland attraction.

Disney’s most recent production featuring some of the Muppets characters was a Disney+ series called The Muppets Mayhem, which focused primarily on the Muppet rock band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. They produced a single season of the show, and canceled it after that one batch of ten episodes.

When the Muppets get attention these days, it is unfortunately in stories like that; Disney trying and failing to make the long-running franchise relevant again. They got a fair amount of negative publicity this year with the closure of Henson’s final Muppets film, Muppet*Vision 3D, which shuttered for good at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park a few months ago, garnering a fair amount of outcry from longtime Muppets fans. (The characters are in the process of being added to another ride in the park, Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster.)

When asked whether Lawrence and Stone would appear in the film alongside Miss Piggy, Lawrence said “I think so. We have to.”

