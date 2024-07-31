Universal Reveals New Harry Potter Land, The Ministry of Magic

Universal’s “Wizarding World” of Harry Potter is becoming a more accurate descriptor all the time.

Universal opened its first area based on the absurdly popular Harry Potter books and films at its Islands of Adventure park in 2010. They copied that area, which featured a recreation of Hogwarts school and Hogsmeade town around the world, then opened a second Potter land, Diagon Alley, in 2014. Today, Universal unveiled the third Wizarding World, which they’ve dubbed the Ministry of Magic.

The area, which will open in Universal’s new Epic Universe next year, features a totally new Harry Potter attraction, the first Potter-themed staged show, as well as restaurants, wand shops, and the sort of intricate theming these Wizarding Worlds have become known for (I took my kids to the Universal in Hollywood this summer and when I offered them the chance to go on more rides or just wander Hogsmeade waving their wands at things for hours, they didn’t even hesitate before picking the latter.)

Below, you can browse through a bunch of concept art for the Ministry of Magic, its new attractions, plus Universal’s official descriptions of all this stuff.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic Here is a first look at the new Harry Potter themed land coming to Universal’s Epic Universe theme park, set to open in 2025.

Epic Universe will contain five separate “universes” themed to different properties. In addition to the Ministry of Magic, there is also Dark Universe, inspired by Universal Monsters, Super Nintendo Land, and How to Train Your Dragon. The new park is set to open in Orlando at some time in 2025.

You can watch some of the Universal creative team discuss the new Ministry of Magic, and take a look at some 3D models of what the finished area will look like, below.