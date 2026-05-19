Gracie Cochrane, the actress who plays Ginny Weasley in the first season of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, has departed the show prior to its premiere.

The 12-year-old actress who was cast to play the youngest child and only daughter of the Weasley family last year will not be returning to the show for its recently ordered second season, which will be based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

In a statement, the 12-year-old and her family revealed Cochrane is stepping away from the highly anticipated series due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one,” Cochrane’s family shared.

“Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to [showrunner] Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds,” the statement continued.

In the network’s own statement regarding Cochrane’s departure from the series, HBO emphasized their support of the young actress’s decision.

“We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best,” the statement read.

Watch the first official teaser for the series, below:

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The exact reason for Cochrane’s departure from the series is unknown, though it appears, based on both her family’s statement as well as HBO’s, that the actress decided to leave of her own volition.

While Ginny’s role in the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (or ...Sorcerer’s Stone in the U.S.), is relatively small, the character’s importance grows over the course of the series, and she plays a major role in the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

HBO’s Harry Potter series, the first season of which is based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, premieres on HBO and HBO Max on December 25, 2026.

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