Evangeline Lilly has portrayed Hope van Dyne (AKA The Wasp) in the MCU for years, but it’s only now that she claims she finally understands her character. Debuting as Hope in Ant-Man opposite Paul Rudd, Lilly got the chance to don her own superhero costume in the following film Ant-Man and the Wasp. She also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and even lent her voice to Marvel’s What If...? series on Disney+. But now, it seems, she can finally access the character on a personal level.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania began filming in July, and Lilly spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to offer an update on the project. She revealed that her character presented a challenge, because she couldn't figure her out as a person. “Hope is an odd enigma for me. I wish I could say otherwise because I want to honor her; I want to honor every character I ever play,” explained Lilly. “But the truth is that I find it harder to know and understand Hope than any other character I've ever played before.”

She continued to discuss her time on set, including a “eureka” moment where the character of Hope made complete sense. “We’re just a little over halfway through. And I will say that after I read the script of the film, I did have a kind of eureka moment; I said to Peyton [Reed], ‘Oh my God, I think I finally get her,’” said Lilly. “Three or four films in, I thought, ‘I think I get it now.’ So I’m hoping that when we come to wrap and when I see the movie, I’m going to know the difference.”

Just because Lilly has ironed out her character’s motives for herself doesn't mean there will be a huge difference to viewers when the film arrives in 2023. But for Lilly, the change will be evident. “I think I’m a good bluffer. That’s what I do for a living. But I know the difference and I’m hopeful that in this one, I’ll feel like I can watch it and go, ‘Yeah, you had a better handle on her in this one than you ever have before.’ That's my goal, anyway. That’s my hope.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters February 17, 2023.

