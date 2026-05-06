Note: This post contains SPOILERS for the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again. Don’t want to be spoiled? Don’t read. Go watch the show. Or go outside. Live your life. Just don’t yell at us.

The season finale of Daredevil: Born Again brought some major changes for Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and the rest of the show’s cast. But for hardcore Marvel fans — especially the ones who loved Netflix’s Marvel TV shows — the biggest news was arguably the return of a character who hasn’t been seen since 2019.

Luke Cage is back.

Cage, played by Mike Colter, briefly returned to the role in the Season 2 finale “The Southern Cross.”

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Colter previously played Luke Cage, the fan-favorite Marvel hero with unbreakable skin and super-strength, on two seasons of his own Netflix series, as well as on multiple seasons of Jessica Jones, and the team-up series The Defenders.

Long siloed off in their own corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cage’s return means almost the entire cast of Netflix’s Marvel saga is now firmly established within the mainstream MCU. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil debuted in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then starred in two seasons of Born Again, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones co-starred on Season 2 of Born Again, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher has appeared on Born Again and will soon be seen in his own Disney+ special and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

That really just leaves Finn Jones’ Iron Fist as the outlier who’s yet to make his return. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 perhaps?

The full second season of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.