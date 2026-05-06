The following post and videos contain SPOILERS for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Trust your radar sense and proceed with caution.

It was a wild season of Daredevil: Born Again — and a huge cliffhanger of a finale. Matt Murdock in jail! Luke Cage is back! Where does Marvel go from here? And what does this mean for this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

That’s the subject of our latest Daredevil video. It goes through all the shocking developments on the Born Again finale, and explores how they connect back through the whole season and the early years of Daredevil on Netflix. Plus, what comics inspired Daredevil’s trip to jail? And how will the changes to the MCU’s status quo affect the plot of Brand New Day? Watch our full breakdown of the Daredevil: Born Again season finale below and find out:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Plus, here are all the Easter eggs you missed in the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again:

If you liked that video about the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and what it means for the MCU’s future, check out more of our videos below, including one on the one scene that makes Avengers: Endgame work, one on the Endgame alternate ending and what it means for Doctor Doom and Avengers: Doomsday, and one on the CinemaCon trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and more theories on the movie. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. All of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

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