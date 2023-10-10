Disney+ and Hulu Prices Are Going Up

Despite previous price increases for both platforms, (including the addition of an ad-supported tier on Disney+), Disney is raising prices again on its streaming services.

Here’s the latest: The ad-free Disney+ subscription will go from $10.99 to $13.99. Meanwhile, the Hulu ad-free plan goes from $14.99 to $17.99. If you plan on getting one or the other, it's also probably smartest to just go all the way and shell out a whole $19.99 a month to bundle both services together.

The logic is that you're saying money by doing so, but if you aren't going to use one or the other, what's the point? Hulu has increased by $5 in the last year, while Disney+ has increased by $6. Luckily, the ad-supported tiers of each service will remain where they were, with the unfortunate caveat that they'll... contain ads to make up for that extra bit of money they're missing out on. (The basic Disney+ with ads subscription price is not changing; it is still $7.99 a month.)

All of these new prices for Disney+ and Hulu go into effect on October 12, 2023 for all new subscribers. If you already have an account, then you will see the price change reflected (if your plan has a price change) starting on your first bill after October 12. So get ready - it is coming.

Although Disney is the company raising their prices this week, they are not alone in the streaming landscape with demanding more for their services. Prices have been steadily climbing across the board for streaming in recent years, as the competition for customers has grown fiercer, and subscriber growth has plateaued for many of these conglomerates.

