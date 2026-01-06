25 Movies and TV Shows to Watch Now That ‘Stranger Things’ Is Over

As Stranger Things closes its fifth and final chapter after its near-decade-long run on Netflix, if you consider yourself a fan you might be mourning the loss of one of the streaming era’s most nostalgic, fantastical coming-of-age adventures.

Similar to Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and so many other genre series before it, Stranger Things quickly become a pop culture phenomenon when it premiered in the summer of 2016. With its themes of growing up and friendship, feel-good ’80s atmosphere and childhood nostalgia, compelling supernatural mysteries, and lovable cast of characters, the Duffer brothers’ sci-fi series hit a lot of sweet spots, making it one of the most memorable and impactful stories of both the 2010s and 2020s.

TV Shows and Movies Like Stranger Things

Whether or not you think Stranger Things stuck the landing with its polarizing fifth season and finale, the latter of which premiered on December 31, 2025, the fact remains that the series will linger in the hearts (and Mileven/Byler fan fics, let’s be honest) of longtime fans for years to come.

Even with confirmed spinoffs and an animated prequel on the way (well, midquel, as it takes place between Seasons 2 and 3), you might already be looking to fill the void the ending of Stranger Things has left in its wake with some similarly nostalgic media.

Whether you’re looking for comforting coming-of-age drama, kids-centric gateway horror, something suburban and spooky, a big sci-fi adventure, or just some straightforward, slightly cheesy ‘80s-era nostalgia, there are plenty of movies and TV shows similar to Stranger Things to help guide you through this emotional transition back to the Rightside Up.

Some of these older films and series even directly inspired the Duffer brothers to create their smash show, while a few more recent entries on this list were influenced by Stranger Things in turn. You’ll also find plenty of hidden gems, from modern indie flicks to forgotten cult classics.

Movies and TV Shows to Watch if You Love ‘Stranger Things’ From classic coming-of-age adventures to thrilling sci-fi series and nostalgic throwbacks, discover 25 movies and TV shows like Stranger Things that fans should watch now that the Duffer Brothers’ show has come to an end. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

