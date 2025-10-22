Stephen King TV Series, Ranked From Worst to Best

Not all Stephen King TV shows and television movies are created equal.

The King of Horror’s books have yielded feature-length films good and bad. Likewise, we’ve seen our fair share of convoluted plots, dated effects, and over-the-top, cornball acting (“Scaring the little girl!?”) across the celebrated author’s many TV adaptations and original series over the decades.

But at the very least, no one could ever dare call King’s television filmography “boring,” and when he’s good, he’s really good.

For every cheesy sci-fi clunker like 1995’s The Langoliers or disappointing adaptation such as 2011’s lackluster Bag of Bones, there’s an inspired new mythology to explore, like Hulu’s Castle Rock, or a gripping near-masterpiece to lose yourself in, such as 1999’s Storm of the Century.

ABC ABC loading...

READ MORE: The Best Stephen King Movie Adaptations Ever

Whether it’s a made-for-TV movie, a limited miniseries, a one-season wonder, or a multi-season show, and whether it’s adapted from an already published King work or written exclusively for television or streaming, one thing is certain among longtime fans: Every single Stephen King TV project is an event that commands attention, for better or worse.

Below, check out our ranking of Stephen King’s greatest TV series and television movies, from worst to best.

Ranked: Stephen King’s Best TV Series From haunting horror miniseries to supernatural dramas loosely based on short stories, these are the best TV shows created by or based on Stephen King’s work, ranked from worst to best. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

READ MORE: The 10 Best Comedies of the Last 10 Years

Get our free mobile app