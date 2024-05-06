Jar Jar Goes Evil in the Next ‘Star Wars’ Animated Special

You guys spent 25 years making fun of Jar Jar Binks and now he has had it.

In the new LEGO Star Wars animated special, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Jar Jar becomes [dramatic John Williams music] Darth Jar Jar. And yes, the original actor who brought Jar Jar to life in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Ahmed Best, voices the character in the film.

The plot reason for Jar Jar’s turn to the Dark Side is some kind of Jedi “artifact” has flipped good and evil in the galaxy upside down. So now the Rebels are the villains of the Empire, and Darth Jar Jar is one of the most merciless Sith of them all. The end result looks a little like the Mirror Universe from Star Trek. It’s a fun idea that I don’t think has ever been done in Star Wars before.

You can watch the first trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy below...

Rebuild the Galaxy was written by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the screenwriting team behind Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, among other projects. Here was their comment on the special:

The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We’ve been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan’s enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you’re going to see some things that you never thought possible.

Here is Rebuild the Galaxy’s official synopsis:

In “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy,” the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy premieres on Disney+ on

