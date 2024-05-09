‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 9 Easter Eggs: All the Hidden Secrets

The X-Men ’97 opening credits have been changing a little bit every single week, as characters enter (and sadly exit) the cast, and various X-Men storylines are remembered or teased. This week, though, had one of the tiniest but best Easter eggs: Because Bastion has turned people into “Prime Sentinels” when the credits get to the shots where Magneto and his Brotherhood of Mutants charge at Professor X and the X-Men, the ordinary people caught in the middle of the conflict are ...Prime Sentinels.

But that’s just one of the many Easter eggs, hidden Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in “Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 2.” We’ll also tell you where the X-Men’s “new” costumes came from, the cameo that Bastion’s mom had on the original X-Men: The Animated Series, and all of the different X-Men comic book storylines blended together to make this episode, including “Messiah Complex” and “Fatal Attractions.”

Watch all the Easter eggs in our video below:

