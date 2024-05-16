‘X-Men 97’ Finale: Every Easter Egg You Missed

Season 1 of X-Men ’97 is over. And what a season it was, filled with action, adventure, melodrama, romance, and tragedy, all of it drawn from the vast history of X-Men comics. But if you haven’t read X-Men comics or watched the original X-Men: The Animated Series, you might have missed some of the coolest Easter eggs in the season finale.

That’s where our latest Marvel video is comes in. We’ve got dozens of Easter eggs for you, plus tons of hidden references and little details you might have missed. We’ll show you the subtle meaning of all the water in Magneto’s mind, the callback to “The Muir Island Saga” from the comics, and the visual reference from the iconic cover of Uncanny X-Men #141, and show you where the hidden Spider-Man cameo is. Check out the full video below:

