The Jedi Are Being Hunted in New ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Trailer

It’s Star Wars Day today and there isn’t a new show or film this year, but there is a new teaser for next month’s big new Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

The show is set hundreds of years prior to the events of most of the other Star Wars shows and movies at a time when the Jedi reign supreme. but must fend off a mysterious new foe. The teaser suggests that this story will reveal how the Sith became their enemies battling over control of the galaxy and the use of the Force.

Check out the new Acolyte teaser below:

The Acolyte was created by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

There’s a new poster for the show as well.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

In “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

The trailer suggests the Sith are almost the underdogs in this series, essentially flipping the power dynamics from the original movies on their head, where the Sith and the Empire rule the universe and the Jedi have been all but wiped from existence. If that’s what’s really going on here, it’s kind of an interesting concept.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4. The first two episodes of the season will premiere on that date. There will be eight total episodes in the season. May the Fourth be with you ... always.

