‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 8: Every Easter Egg You Missed

The title of this week’s episode of X-Men ’97 — “Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1” — actually merges the titles of multiple X-Men storylines. Bastion himself appeared in a ’90s comic story called “Operation: Zero Tolerance.” And several years before that there was also “X-Tinction Agenda.”

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, little details, and hidden references you might have missed in the latest episode of X-Men ’97. For all of them, check out our video below. We’ll look back at the episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series that introduced Nimrod, and how Bishop, Wolverine, and Storm all played a key role in stopping him on that episode, and how there can be two totally different dark futures involved here: One involving Cable and Apocalypse and the other involving Bishop and Nimrod.

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in X-Men '97 Episode 8, check out more of our videos below, including one on the Big Bad of this season of X-Men '97 and what he's planning, one on Thunderbolts* and why we think the asterisk means it's going to become a Dark Avengers movie, and one on all the Easter eggs in X-Men '97 Episode 7.

