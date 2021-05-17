‘F9’ Teaser: See How the Cast Has Evolved Over 20 Years

Maybe the only good thing about F9: The Fast Saga getting delayed for over a year because of the Covid pandemic is the fact that the movie is finally arriving in theaters now in the summer of 2021 — which also happens to be the 20th anniversary of the original Fast and Furious. The first Fast premiered in multiplexes on June 22, 2001.

Yes, Fast and Furious is 20 years old. This franchise is almost old enough to legally drink.

A lot has changed in all that time. The latest teaser for the film emphasizes what’s happened in those 20 years. It shows the evolution of the various characters and features interviews with “the originals” in the cast like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez dating back to The Fast and the Furious. They all look so young! Watch the clip below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

F9: The Fast Saga is scheduled to open in theaters on June 25 — three days after the franchise’s official 20th anniversary.

