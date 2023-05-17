‘Fast & Furious’ Characters Who Only Appeared In One Movie

The poster for Fast X is an enormous web of heads and torsos; Vin Diesel is the biggest and most prominent, of course, but around him stand 13 other big-time stars. A couple of the faces are newcomers to the franchise, like Jason Momoa who is the Fast & Furious’ latest villain. Other faces, like Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster, have been appearing in these movies from the beginning — which now makes them 20+ year veterans of the Fast saga.

Diesel or Rodriguez or both have appeared in all but one of the Fast movies (or all but two if you count the spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw). And through the years, this series has developed an enormous cast of recurring characters. Sung Kang’s Han, for example, debuted in a supporting role in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and made a big enough impression that he was brought back for the fourth movie, Fast & Furious — even though he had died in Tokyo Drift. Then he came back in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, where he died a second time. Then he came back again in F9: The Fast Saga, where it was revealed he had faked his death all along (both times). And he’s back as a key member of Dom’s team once again in Fast X. And that’s just one example!

Almost everyone who appears in a Fast & Furious in a meaningful role winds up hanging around for at least a few movies — almost everyone, and there are exceptions. That’s what this list is about. It contains 15 characters who, for one reason or another, never got to become part of the Fast family. Please note that I did not include any characters who died, because that felt like a fairly reasonable explanation why they did not return for more Fast movies — although, as the Han example proves, death is not particularly meaningful or final in these films.

Fast & Furious Characters Who Only Got One Appearance Few franchises have a bigger lineup of characters, and a more dense web of relationship between them than Fast & Furious. But these characters are the rare ones who never returned for additional appearances.

